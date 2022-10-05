Hispanics: The newest swing voter

In my Roll Call column last June on the Hispanic vote, I closed with, “Republicans have to understand that Hispanics, by and large, are not conservatives — at least not yet — but they are centrists behaving more like independents than Democrats and are open to a center-right economic message. If the party focuses on the economy and jobs, this is a growing voter group with the potential to become an important part of the Republican coalition.”

The point I was making then, that the Hispanic vote offers Republicans a real opportunity, especially when economic issues are driving voters, is even truer today with the economy in dire straits and the congressional midterms only weeks away.

But it’s also important to understand one key point. Hispanic voters aren’t becoming Republicans as much as they are becoming independents and voting like independents. This change in Hispanic voters’ ideology requires both parties to do some strategic rethinking.

As I’ve written many times, independents are not driven by the base issues, so often pushed by both parties. They don’t like partisanship. They want solutions to the economic problems affecting them and their families — and by extension, issues like education, health care and now the growing issue of crime. For this group, America is still a place of opportunity, a country that does much good in the world.

So, it’s not surprising that exit polls have shown that, ideologically, Hispanic voters are more closely aligned with independents than with Democrats, an ominous sign for that party long term. In fact, the 2020 exit polls found that the majority of Hispanic voters are no longer Democrats. They were either independents (32 percent) or Republicans (20 percent).