So little Senate floor time left, so many Biden judicial nominees in limbo

Numbers often tell their own stories in Washington, sometimes illuminating actions misaligned with previous statements. Numbers can be inconvenient that way.

Senate Democratic leaders left town last week, canceling a two-week October session before turning off the chamber lights, focused on a few.

Seventy-two was one they touted, the number of “yes” votes — a rare overwhelmingly bipartisan tally — on a sprawling stopgap spending measure that averted a pre-midterm-elections government shutdown.

Another was $1.8 billion, the amount that the continuing resolution included in emergency funding Democrats contended was needed to handle migrants who made it across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Yet another was $1 billion — that’s how much the CR included to help low-income households deal with winter heating bills at a time when natural gas prices are, like seemingly everything else, climbing.