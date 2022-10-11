Government asks Supreme Court to deny Mar-a-Lago records appeal

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject Donald Trump’s effort to have the justices intervene in the dispute over classified records seized this summer from the former president’s private club, Mar-a-Lago.

The DOJ told the justices in a filing that they should reject the appeal from Trump, and that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit properly separated classified documents from the rest of the documents the FBI took during the execution of a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation.

A federal district judge in Florida had issued an “unprecedented” order restricting the government’s ability to use its own documents to conduct a criminal investigation, the DOJ told the justices. The 11th Circuit issued a stay of that order only for documents marked as classified.

The DOJ filing noted that Trump “does not acknowledge, much less attempt to rebut, the court of appeals’ conclusion that the district court’s order was a serious and unwarranted intrusion on the Executive Branch’s authority to control the use and distribution of extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

The filing is the latest in a series of legal maneuvers between Trump and the government since FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago in August. Trump’s appeal of the 11th Circuit stay underscores the unusual path his lawsuit has taken through the courts.