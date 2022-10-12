The powerful legacy of the Jan. 6 committee

When the 1973 Senate Watergate hearings took an August recess, almost all the key witnesses had already appeared, and Richard Nixon’s approval ratings had plunged to 31 percent in the Gallup Poll.

But even then, voters were ambivalent about the hearings.

According to Gallup, only 34 percent of Americans were paying a “great deal of attention” to the televised hearings. And a poll by the Opinion Research Corporation found that a 53 percent majority believed that the hearings should be halted, with the investigation turned over to prosecutors.

On the other hand, Gallup revealed that a staggering 87 percent had watched some of the hearings, either live or rebroadcast. Another Gallup survey found that Americans, by more than a 2-to-1 margin, believed that the Watergate committee was motivated by a desire to “get at facts” rather than to “discredit” Nixon.

And Nixon, of course, survived for another year before he resigned in August 1974.