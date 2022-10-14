Buchanan touts business success in bid for Ways and Means slot

This is the last in a series of profiles on the three candidates for the top GOP position on House Ways and Means. Part one can be seen here; part two is here.

Rep. Vern Buchanan is pitching a sharp pro-business focus if he wins the top Republican spot on the House Ways and Means Committee, emphasizing his personal experience navigating the tax code as he grew printing and car dealership businesses.

Buchanan would bring a traditional conservative view of economic policy — opposition to tax increases, more regulations and unions “that don’t make sense” — to the influential panel overseeing taxes, trade, health care, Social Security and other major benefit programs.

“Big picture is … I want to make America the best place to do business,” Buchanan said in a telephone interview. “I’ve actually been in business and done these things and lived this tax code stuff over the years.”

In his eighth term representing a coastal South Florida district, the 71-year-old took an early lead in the race to succeed retiring Texas Rep. Kevin Brady as Republicans’ top Ways and Means member. Reps. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Jason Smith, R-Mo., have since jumped into the contest, and observers believe the race remains competitive.