Taxpayer group asks Supreme Court to halt student debt program

A taxpayer group asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to pause a Biden administration program to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers, days after the launch of online applications.

The group of taxpayers from Brown County, Wis., want the Supreme Court prevent any loans from being forgiven while their challenge to the program case plays out in lower courts.

The long-shot appeal is the first of what could be numerous Supreme Court bouts over the student loan forgiveness program, which could impact millions of federal borrowers. A central issue is whether the group has the legal right to file a legal challenge to the program.

The taxpayers argued the Biden administration's program supplanted Congress’ authority to dictate spending, since it uses a law meant to help military personnel and first responders as “a warrant to transfer hundreds of billions, or perhaps over a trillion, dollars in debt onto taxpayers.”

“There is no legal justification for this presidential usurpation of the constitutional spending power, which is reserved exclusively for Congress,” the brief states.