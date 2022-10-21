Big K Street players spend more as election uncertainty brews

K Street’s 10 biggest spenders have shelled out a combined $238.3 million on federal lobbying so far this year, as the influence industry now gears up for brewing uncertainty when lawmakers return after the midterm elections.

Year-to-date spending through Sept. 30 is up from last year’s level of $200 million for the top 10, but is comparable to 2020’s total of $230 million, according to disclosure reports filed to the House and Senate. Business groups, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as well as health care, pharmaceutical and technology interests, topped spending in the first three quarters of this year, as Congress moved climate, health and tax legislation and a new law to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Those biggest K Street clients, and the firms that represent them on Capitol Hill and before the executive branch, are now shifting to preparations for a consequential lame-duck period when lawmakers are expected to wrap up an annual defense measure and government spending.

Lobbyists said a top priority now is also to make sure their teams will have sufficient reach into the new Congress, its leaders and committee heads — all of which hang in the balance of the midterm elections that could shift control of the House and Senate. Even before the elections on Nov. 8, more than 60 lawmakers already are heading for the exit, either because they lost primaries or opted to retire.

That makes for a major transition not only on Capitol Hill but also on K Street, where most expect the House, and potentially the Senate, to flip to GOP control. That would likely include a robust oversight agenda from House Republicans as well as some expected legislation next year, including a reauthorization of agriculture policies known simply as “the farm bill” along with annual defense and government spending measures.