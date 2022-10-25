Impeach Biden or investigate Trump? Voters have a choice to make

On election night as the network anchors vamp waiting for meaningful returns, they inevitably will highlight the results from national exit polls about voter preferences on the issues that supposedly will be deciding control of Congress.

Although we don’t yet have the precise partisan breakdowns, it is a safe bet that the Republicans will prevail on inflation, crime and immigration. And the Democrats will almost certainly be favored by those who care about abortion, climate change and gun violence.

Now jump forward a bit and imagine what Congress — no matter who prevails in November — will do to solve these six pressing problems.

You got it: They will shout, posture, object, demonize, fulminate, rant, threaten and bellow. On a rare constructive day, they will pass symbolic legislation that they know will either die with a Senate filibuster or be vetoed by Joe Biden.

In reality, most major national problems defy easy legislative fixes, even if the next Congress (ha!) could miraculously achieve bipartisan comity.