House GOP wants answers on IRS leak

House Ways and Means Republicans are renewing pressure on the Biden administration over a leak of taxpayer information to ProPublica last year, urging the Treasury Department to provide more public information on an investigation into the unauthorized disclosure.

The taxpayer data was part of a June 2021 article by ProPublica showing some of the wealthiest Americans pay little or nothing in income taxes, along with subsequent reporting by the investigative reporting outlet. While lawmakers in both parties initially urged an investigation into the leak, Republicans have since pressed Treasury to provide updates on an inspector general’s probe.

“Despite repeated efforts by Ways and Means Committee Republicans, the American people remain in the dark about who was responsible and how the Treasury Department allowed this to happen,” Republicans wrote Thursday in their letter to Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

Signed on were Ways and Means’ top Republican Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas and GOP members Texas Rep. Jodey C. Arrington and Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff.

If Republicans take control of the House in next month’s midterm elections, the taxpayer data leak could become a bigger focus next year. One of the Republicans running to take over from Brady, who is retiring, as the panel’s top GOP member -- Missouri Rep. Jason Smith -- pressed Yellen on the issue during a June hearing and named it as a matter he’d perform “aggressive oversight” on if he holds the committee gavel.