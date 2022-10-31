Justice Department: Attacker sought to harm Nancy Pelosi

A 42-year-old man charged in an attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer to the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, federal investigators said Monday.

After his arrest, David DePape told law enforcement officials that he planned to hold the speaker of the House hostage and speak with her, according to a criminal complaint released by the Justice Department.

If she “lied,” DePape said he was prepared to break “her kneecaps,” explaining that if she were wheeled into Congress, it would show other lawmakers that there were “consequences to actions,” the complaint stated. DePape also stated that he planned to use the speaker to lure in another unnamed individual.

The Justice Department announced two federal charges against DePape — assault and kidnapping of an immediate family member of a U.S. official — for the hammer attack against Paul Pelosi, 82, that sent him to the hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries.

The federal criminal complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, described DePape as prepared to “detain and injure” Speaker Pelosi. Local police earlier said that he shouted “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” during the attack.