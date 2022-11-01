Presidential approval, election mandates and the midterm dynamic

My first taste covering House and Senate elections was in June 1980, when I arrived in Washington, D.C., to write for an obscure newsletter, The Political Report. Two years later, I covered my first midterm.

The 1980 election was a blowout. Republican Ronald Reagan crushed the incumbent president, Democrat Jimmy Carter, and the GOP added 35 seats in the House, though the party was still in the minority. Even more impressive, Republicans added a dozen Senate seats, giving them a majority in that body for the first time since 1955. (One of those victorious Republicans was a young conservative from Iowa named Charles E. Grassley, who ousted incumbent Democrat John Culver by 8 points.)

But the Reagan revolution had to be put on hold. Two years later, amid high interest rates and an unemployment rate that hit 10 percent, Republicans lost 26 seats in the House. The Senate, however, was a wash, largely because there were only 13 GOP seats up, compared to 19 Democratic seats.

I’ve covered nine midterm elections since then. A few times, House losses by the president’s party have been minimal — in the single digits in 1986 and 1990, and just 13 seats in 2014 — but some have been political waves heavily favoring one party — as in 1994, 2010 and 2018.

Depending largely on which party has more Senate seats at risk, I’ve seen small shifts in the Senate (in 1990 and 2018, for example) and huge Senate tsunamis, as in 1986 and 2014.