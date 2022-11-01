Will it be a GOP wave? Watch Oregon, Nevada and New York

ANALYSIS — With a new Republican House majority firmly within reach, three key states will measure just how big a GOP wave might be.

Republicans don’t need to sweep the competitive races in Oregon, Nevada and New York, but they could gain up to 10 seats in the trio of states alone, which is double the five-seat gain the GOP needs to take control of the House.

Oregon

Republicans haven’t had more than one member of the House delegation since Jim Bunn was elected for a single term as part of the GOP wave in 1994. After these midterm elections, up to two-thirds of the six-member delegation could be Republicans, depending on how well things go.

GOP Rep. Cliff Bentz will win reelection in the 2nd District — but the key question is how many more Republicans will join him.

The easiest addition is the 5th District, where Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader lost in the primary. That didn’t guarantee Democrats would lose the seat, considering Joe Biden would have won the district with 53 percent in 2020. But crime and homelessness in Portland have dominated the political conversation in the Beaver State, which has been controlled by Democrats the last couple of decades. Democratic nominee Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who ran to the left of Schrader, hasn’t been able to pull ahead, and former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is poised to pull this seat into the GOP column. The race is rated a Toss-up.