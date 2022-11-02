Midterms’ final stretch marked by fights in unexpected places

At the outset of this election cycle, Oregon’s new 6th District was considered such a good opportunity for Democrats to pick up a House seat that outside groups invested $16.7 million to influence their party’s primary.

Now, with the general election six days away, Democratic nominee Andrea Salinas, a state lawmaker, finds herself in a toss-up race against Republican businessman Mike Erickson, who is hardly a baggage-free candidate.

The race illustrates a theme running through many competitive House and Senate races this year: Some voters do not appear to be acting as political operatives expected, forcing candidates and outside groups to spend big money in some unexpected places — or to give up the fight in certain districts altogether.

Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin's challenge to Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has some of Lee's supporters making late expenditures to shore up the incumbent. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Though Republicans are likely to win control of the House, the unusual dynamics in some enclaves aren’t exclusively leaning in the GOP’s favor. Races where Republicans were viewed as having a clear advantage now appear as heavy lifts or even long shots because of controversial candidates.

Even experienced politicians who were never on the radar when the cycle began, like Sens. Charles E. Grassley in Iowa and Mike Lee in Utah, face competition. Grassley has confronted polling numbers that are much tighter than expected as he seeks an eighth term against Democrat Mike Franken, a retired admiral. In Utah, a challenge from independent Evan McMullin and Democrats’ decision not to field a candidate has led groups, such as the conservative Club for Growth, to jump in with big money to help Lee, who is among the 10 most vulnerable senators.