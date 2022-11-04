Expected Financial Services chair found consensus with Democrats

Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, says he was upstaged in September at a fundraiser for his own reelection campaign. About four dozen lobbyists at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in downtown Washington were more interested in listening to his guest speaker, Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, than to him.

“He’s a legitimate draw,” Cole told CQ Roll Call in an interview. “People are interested in what Patrick McHenry has to say.”

They include McHenry’s Democratic colleagues on the Financial Services Committee. In interviews with CQ Roll Call, three Democrats said McHenry has sought to find bipartisan legislative consensus.

The question for them will be whether that spirit of cooperation continues with McHenry in the committee chairman’s seat if the Republicans take the House, as they are widely predicted to do.

“He’s very open to ideas,” New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said. “I’ve sponsored a lot more bills with him than the previous Republican chairman [Jeb Hensarling of Texas].”