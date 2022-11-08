The biggest enigma of 2022? How voters actually decide

On a sparkling Saturday morning in Manchester, N.H., about 300 volunteer Democratic canvassers stood in a parking lot listening to 40 minutes of oratory designed to inspire them on their adventures in door-knocking.

The Democratic cliches rained down like falling autumn leaves.

Rep. Chris Pappas denounced the Republican agenda, saying it offers “no respect to working families in our state.” Sen. Maggie Hassan introduced Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as “truly a fighter for working families.”

Walsh added to the pile of tired tropes as he declared, “Democrats understand the challenges people face at their kitchen tables with the cost of eggs and the cost of meat.”

For decades, Democratic politicians and their speechwriters have been smitten with the image of “hard-working families” at their “kitchen tables.” Presumably, the Republicans are the party of “lazy families” who only talk about life on their “living room sofas.”