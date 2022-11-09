Abortion rights backers see big wins in Tuesday results

Voters in five states Tuesday appeared poised to follow Kansas’ lead to support fewer restrictions on abortion.

California, Michigan and Vermont voters all approved measures amending their state constitutions to enshrine the right to reproductive freedom, including abortion. Kentucky voters, meanwhile, rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to say there is no explicit right to an abortion or public abortion funding.

In Montana, voters appeared poised to reject a controversial measure that would modify medical care requirements for infants born following an abortion and penalize providers who do not comply with the requirement. Violators could be subject to a $50,000 fine and/or up to 20 years in prison.

The wins for abortion rights activists follow Kansas voters’ decision during the state primary in August to overwhelmingly reject an amendment that would have changed the state constitution to explicitly not protect the right to an abortion.

Polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation and Associated Press VoteCast showed that about 4 in 10 voters in states with abortion on the ballot said the Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade had a major impact on motivating them to vote.