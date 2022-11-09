Senate control remains a jump ball

Senate control remained a jump ball into the early morning hours Wednesday, with winners in several key contests potentially not known for days.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was far from knowing whether he would retain that title in the next Congress when he appeared to give a victory speech Tuesday evening in his own Senate race, which was called by The Associated Press when the polls closed at 9 p.m.

The New York Democrat showed no sign of a leader looking for what went wrong, speaking of accomplishments in the current Congress, including bipartisan legislation to boost microchip manufacturing — including in upstate New York — before pivoting to a potential agenda for next year, assuming Democrats control it.

“So, here's what we want to get done in the next Senate. We want to protect a woman's right to choose. We want to protect the right to marry those who you love by passing the Marriage Equality Act,” Schumer said. “We want to fight to protect our democracy by securing the right to vote, we want to strengthen our unions and expand the rights of workers to organize for a better day.”

Schumer again said Democrats want to protect immigrants, including the group known as the Dreamers, who came to the United States as children. Schumer’s race was called before any key Senate races, much less the New York governor’s race, where incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul held off a stiff challenge from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.