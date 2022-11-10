House panel urges Supreme Court to allow access to Trump returns

The Supreme Court should not keep former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, House attorneys told the justices in a filing Thursday.

The House urged the justices to reject Trump’s emergency request to pause lower court rulings that would allow the Massachusetts Democrat who leads the tax-writing committee to access personal tax records of the former president and several of his businesses.

And the House asked the justices to decline Trump’s request for a full appeal in the long-running dispute, since any delay would “leave the Committee and Congress as a whole little or no time to complete their legislative work during this Congress, which is quickly approaching its end.”

The committee may also be in Republican hands next Congress, and the party is not likely to continue the pursuit of Trump’s tax returns.

Last month, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined to revisit an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel of that same court that concluded Neal could access the returns from the IRS under a federal law.