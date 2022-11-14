Surprisingly, a choice, not a referendum

Well, now we know. President Joe Biden was right when he said at the Democratic National Committee’s Grassroots Rally on Nov. 7, just one day before Election Day, “Let’s be clear: This election is not a referendum. It’s a choice. It’s a choice between two very different visions of America.”

Apparently, most Americans agreed with that view.

And that was lucky for Democrats, who would have not performed as well as they did if the midterms had been nothing more than a referendum on the incumbent president.

Only 44 percent of respondents in the 2022 National Election Pool exit poll said that they “strongly” or “somewhat” approved of Biden’s performance as president, while 55 percent “strongly” or “somewhat” disapproved.

Moreover, when asked which party they thought they could trust on many of the top issues of the day — such as inflation, crime, foreign policy and immigration — a majority of those polled picked the GOP. Only on one key issue, abortion, did most respondents pick the Democratic Party.