GOP had big opportunity, but voters balked at sweeping change

ANALYSIS — Elections are humbling, and this time it’s Republicans’ turn for some soul-searching.

Republicans were handed a tremendous opportunity in 2022. Midterm elections are typically a referendum on the party in power, and the party in power was coming up short. Just 17 percent of Americans said they were satisfied with the way things were going in the country, 68 percent of voters said the condition of the nation’s economy was either “not so good” or “poor,” and a majority of Americans disapproved of President Joe Biden’s job performance.

The GOP needed a net gain of a single seat for a Senate majority and a net gain of just five seats in the House. History was on the GOP’s side; the president’s party has lost an average of 30 House seats in midterm elections going back a century.

And yet Republicans barely got the ball over the goal line.

Voters were primed for change but largely upheld the status quo instead. They didn’t punish Democrats for Biden’s job performance and were uncomfortable putting the GOP in control. Overall Democratic performance in the face of Biden’s standing and midterm history is remarkable.