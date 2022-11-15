Senate probe finds forced medical procedures in immigration center

Some women held at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia were subject to “excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures,” according to a bipartisan Senate investigation unveiled at a hearing Tuesday.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Investigations Subcommittee, shared the findings of the 18-month probe into forced medical procedures in U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention.

“This is an extraordinarily disturbing finding, and in my view, represents a catastrophic failure by the federal government to respect basic human rights,” Ossoff told the subcommittee.

The hearing featured testimony from Karina Cisneros Preciado, who was detained at Irwin for seven months. Cisneros Preciado was diagnosed with an ovarian cyst and treated, including with contraceptive shots, by Dr. Mahendra Amin, a government-contracted physician.

However, another doctor who later treated her determined there was no evidence of a cyst, and Cisneros Preciado said she did not properly consent to the treatment she was given.