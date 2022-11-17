How New York became friendly turf for Trump-aligned candidates

Last week, voters from Arizona to Pennsylvania rejected politicians who embraced former President Donald Trump's agenda.

So how did several Trump-aligned candidates in New York, a state where registered Republicans are outnumbered 2 to 1, defy the political headwinds and win 11 of 26 seats, including four that had been previously held by Democrats?

With a relentless focus on crime and inflation, said Republican George Santos, a first-generation American who flipped New York’s 3rd District, which encompasses parts of Long Island and northern Queens.

“There's a mischaracterization that New Yorkers are very liberal,’’ he said. “Here's the reality: We're experiencing crushing inflation, we’re experiencing record cost of energy and crime. I ran a campaign talking to voters about issues that affect them every day.”

Santos has expressed support for Trump in the past. He was in Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally in 2021 when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, though he later called Jan. 6 “a sad and dark day in our history.”