Advocates, industry push data privacy bill in lame-duck session

Privacy advocates and industry groups are urging lawmakers to get a bipartisan federal data privacy bill passed soon: either early in the new Congress or even in the remaining weeks of the lame-duck session.

The prospects for passage, however, are clouded, especially in the lame-duck session, by the opposition of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Pelosi said last week that she would not seek a leadership post in the next Congress.

“There's kind of two areas of focus right now,” said Alexandra Reeve Givens, CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology. “One is whether the House might take it up and pass it during the lame duck.”

“The second question is if it doesn't pass this year and comes back next year, I think many of us across the consumer community and businesses are hoping that it can be taken up early in the new year and taken up as passed out of committee,” Givens said in an interview.

The nonprofit entity advocates for technology policies that preserve people’s rights.