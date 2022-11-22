McCarthy threatens to impeach Homeland Security secretary

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is poised to become speaker in January, on Tuesday threatened to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over record-high U.S.-Mexico border migrant crossings.

At a news conference near the border in El Paso, Texas, McCarthy called on Mayorkas to resign — then warned that if he does not resign, House Republicans will “investigate” whether to begin impeachment proceedings.

“He cannot and must not remain in that position,” McCarthy said. “House Republicans will investigate. Every order, every action and every failure will determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiry.”

The announcement comes as Republicans prepare to conduct broad oversight of the Biden administration during the 118th Congress. Border security and immigration will be a focus of that oversight, with Republicans eager to highlight how crossings have strained border communities since President Joe Biden took office.

Border agents recorded nearly 2.4 million encounters with migrants during fiscal 2022, the highest number on record, though some of the recorded encounters involve the same migrants making repeated attempts at crossing.