Graves plans aggressive oversight as transportation panel chairman

The presumptive chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee aims to keep a skeptical eye on the Biden administration’s implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law after the 118th Congress convenes in January.

Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, the panel's ranking member in the current Congress, called the 2021 infrastructure measure “a vehicle for the administration’s woke agenda” and was among 200 House Republicans to vote against the legislation.

Graves said he would also prioritize updates for the federal permitting process and aviation workforce rules in the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill. The current authorization expires at the end of fiscal 2023.

Graves has served in Congress since 2001 and has sat on the committee since arriving on Capitol Hill, making him the most senior Republican on the panel. The House Republican Conference unanimously elected him to be ranking member in 2018. No other GOP committee members have publicly expressed interest in the chairmanship.

Republican opposition to the White House’s implementation of the bill blossomed out of a December 2021 Federal Highway Administration memo that encouraged states to follow a philosophy that Congress trashed in the final iteration of the bill: To focus federal funds on maintaining existing roads before expanding capacity.