Senate passes protections for same-sex marriages

The Senate passed a bill Tuesday to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriage that got bipartisan support because of added measures on religious liberty protections.

The 61-36 vote sends the bill to the House, where Democratic leaders have said they intend to hold a vote on the measure during the lame-duck session. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday the chamber could take up the legislation as early as next week.

The bill would repeal the 1996 law known as the Defense of Marriage Act that the Supreme Court found to be largely unconstitutional in a 2013 decision. It would also codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages that are legal in the state where the marriage was performed.

One of the lead negotiators on the bill, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., told reporters Tuesday that it would ease concerns that the Supreme Court could revisit precedents that protected same-sex and interracial marriages as constitutional rights.

“We have the opportunity to ease these anxieties and fears and give millions of same-sex and interracial couples need, that their marriages are, and will continue to be, valid,” Baldwin said.