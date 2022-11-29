It’s time for a Christmas truce in the COVID wars

Imagine the reaction if doctors discovered a new disease that was killing more than 2,000 Americans a week, hospitalizing more than 20,000 people, and creating debilitating long-term aftereffects for a significant percentage of those who had seemingly recovered.

This frightening new malady would dominate the headlines in a way that would make Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter seem about as important as the announcement of a new executive vice president at the local electric company.

One could just picture the waves of relief when word got out that there was a vaccine against the disease that would slash the death rate and the hospitalizations while also lessening the chances of a protracted illness.

Of course, things have not been that simple as we are approaching year three of the COVID wars.

Not a single sentence can be said about the devastating virus without triggering an angry response referring to something that happened in 2020. Everyone from the most cautious public health official to the most militant anti-vaxxer has a quiver filled with anger and resentments over the past.