Transgender ban, Biden loan program top House GOP’s education agenda

Education issues formed a key part of the Republican Party’s midterm strategy, from pledging to undo President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program to promoting policies that ban transgender athletes from high school and college sports.

Now Republicans plan to use their House majority to escalate oversight of the U.S. Department of Education, launching hearings, investigations and lawsuits in a quest to overturn administration policies.

On Nov. 17, the day the House was called for the GOP, Rep. Virginia Foxx, the North Carolina Republican who is in line to chair the Education and Labor Committee, tweeted a single word: “Oversight.”

On Tuesday, Foxx elaborated on her agenda.

“Committee Republicans will work to protect the rights of parents to safeguard their child’s education and curb the unchecked power of teachers unions,” Foxx said in a statement. “We will also fight to promote free speech on college campuses, defend the integrity of women’s sports and implement common-sense reforms to the federal student loan program.”