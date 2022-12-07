Judicial security measure catches ride on defense policy bill

Federal judges could soon demand their personal information be scrubbed from the internet, after negotiators included the provision in a must-pass defense policy bill released Tuesday.

Backers of the judicial privacy measure — named for Daniel Anderl, who was killed in an attack at the New Jersey home of his mother, federal Judge Esther Salas — praised its addition to the final, bicameral fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., called the bill “a huge step forward for judicial security” in a statement Wednesday.

“I made a promise to Judge Salas after her son's murder that we would do something to prevent this from ever happening to a federal judge again and we're now on the verge of achieving that,” Menendez said.

The language included in the defense bill would allow current and former federal judges to request that public-facing websites remove identifying information about them such as addresses.