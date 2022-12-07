Time running short for latest immigration proposal in Senate

Senators this week questioned whether a recently proposed bipartisan immigration deal can pass before the end of the year, with no legislative text available for lawmakers to review and limited floor time in the lame-duck period.

Some lawmakers raised policy concerns with the compromise framework that would legalize roughly 2 million “Dreamers” in exchange for stronger border security. Others were concerned by the absence of concrete details.

But the biggest hurdle could be time. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who is circulating the immigration compromise with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said Wednesday he doesn’t see the deal’s inclusion in an omnibus spending agreement.

The spending bill is the final must-pass legislation this Congress before Republicans take control of the House in January, and the amount of floor time left for the Senate to take up a stand-alone immigration proposal is quickly dwindling.

“I think it’s something that we would talk about, whether or not we have a window for chamber time to get it done,” Tillis told reporters. “I don’t think it’s a candidate for the omnibus.”