GOP states ask appeals court to preserve Title 42 border policy

A federal appeals court could rule as soon as Friday on a bid from a group of Republican-led states to preserve pandemic-related border controls, with just days remaining until a court order forces the Biden administration to lift the restrictions.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit set a fast-tracked schedule to consider a request filed Monday night to pause that lower court ruling against the so-called Title 42 policy.

The policy, in place since March 2020, allows border agents to rapidly “expel” migrants at the border without considering their asylum claims. The Department of Homeland Security expects border crossings to increase if the policy is lifted.

Last month, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found the pandemic-era policy was issued illegally and ordered the Biden administration to terminate it.

Sullivan’s ruling is set to take effect on Dec. 21. The states asked the D.C. Circuit to pause that ruling by Friday, as they also seek to intervene in the case to defend the Title 42 policy.