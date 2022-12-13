Republicans have a very strange idea of self-interest

Nearly a century ago, Will Rogers boasted, “I am not a member of an organized political party. I’m a Democrat.”

These days, the equivalent expression would be, “I am not a member of a rational political party. I’m a Republican.”

It is stunning how completely, in Congress and the nation, the GOP has abandoned the guiding principle of politics: self-interest.

Take, as an emblematic example, the current last-ditch efforts to update the 1887 Electoral Count Act, the badly drafted and confusing legislation that governs the tabulating of electoral votes in a presidential election.

As some might recall, there was a bit of a contretemps on Jan. 6, 2021, over Vice President Mike Pence’s purported power to reject duly cast electoral votes.