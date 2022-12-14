Dred Scott author Roger B. Taney is one step closer to leaving the Capitol

A bill to remove a bust of former Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney, who authored the Dred Scott decision, cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday and will now be sent to President Joe Biden for signature.

The statue must be removed from its prime spot in the Capitol within 45 days of the bill becoming law. It will be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall, the court’s first African American justice.

The goal of the bill is to make “Taney a-goney,” as Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., put it during a rhyming moment in Wednesday’s floor debate.

It is a bittersweet victory for Democrats, who wanted to see a broader purge of the Capitol’s art collection, including other white supremacists.

“While the removal of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney’s bust from the Capitol does not relieve the Congress of the historical wrongs it committed to protect the institution of slavery, it expresses Congress’s recognition of one of the most notorious wrongs to have ever taken place in one of its rooms, that of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney’s Dred Scott v. Sandford decision,” according to the text of the bill.