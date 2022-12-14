The beginning of the end for Donald Trump? Probably.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters,” Donald Trump said famously in late January of 2016.

But after a disastrous midterm election in 2018, the loss of the White House in 2020 and a stunningly unimpressive performance in the 2022 midterms, Trump can no longer count on his hold with Republican voters.

And as for his ability to avoid punishment if he commits a crime “in the middle of Fifth Avenue,” The Trump Organization has already paid a price for its business practices, and Trump may well find himself in even deeper trouble as 2023 begins, given multiple investigations now underway.

Like other political analysts, I have come to believe over the past few years that a large chunk of the GOP — maybe a third or even more — retains its allegiance to Trump, and that will not change.

But over the past two midterms (2018 and 2022), the last presidential election and a handful of other events (including an abortion referendum in Kansas and special elections), signs of Trump’s growing weakness are undeniable.