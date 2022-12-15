House backs giving Puerto Rico a vote on statehood or independence

“It is going to be a historic day because this is going to set a precedent that we have not had until now,” Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said in a statement ahead of the vote. “In this case, the House of Representatives of the United States is going to be endorsing a plebiscite which is not going to include the current status, and, at the request of the House of Representatives, we are going to have three non-territorial, non-colonial options that are statehood, independence and free association.”

The bill proposes three choices for a plebiscite, and it would direct the president to take action to help implement whatever option secures a majority vote in support, either during a regular election or a runoff. In effect, Puerto Rico could become a state or move toward independence without further action by Congress if the measure became law.

“As a non-Puerto Rican, I cannot claim the experience of Puerto Ricans who have fought for equality and autonomy for their island for so many years. However, as somebody of Mexican descent and indigenous ancestry, I feel a sense of, a sense of solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico and that enduring struggle,” Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, who chairs the Natural Resources Committee, said on the House floor.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said the third option for a compact of free association would require mutual action between Puerto Rico and the United States.

“This has been a long and tortuous path, because the disagreements about how we get to where we want to get are so difficult,” Hoyer said. “Chairman Grijalva, you deserve great praise from all of us for your patience, for your knowledge, for your wisdom, for your role that you have played in trying to bring this to a head.”