Manchin’s permit overhaul falls short again

A proposed overhaul of the federal energy infrastructure permitting process introduced by Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., was rejected Thursday by the Senate as an amendment to the fiscal 2023 defense authorization.

Despite support from the White House and some in the renewable energy industry, multiple attempts to pass the legislation as part of a larger bill fell short. A procedural vote to amend the bill with Manchin's proposal was 47-47, short of the 60 votes needed.

In a deal that secured Manchin's support for the climate, tax and health care law signed by President Joe Biden in August, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer agreed to hold a vote on legislation that would enact the senator’s long-sought changes to the permitting process.

In a floor speech prior to the vote, Manchin said his permitting overhaul was necessary to realize the benefits of both this year’s law and the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year.

“We're on the verge of doing something unbelievable, but let me tell you most of it will be for naught,” Manchin said.