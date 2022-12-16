Putting FERC to ‘Work’ — Congressional Hits & Misses

With the holiday break fast approaching, lawmakers worked in overdrive this week, getting, among other things, an omnibus package ready to deck the halls of Congress next week. Amid all of the activity, this episode of Congressional Hits and Misses sees Illinois Rep. Sean Casten rewording Rihanna’s song “Work” on the House floor to emphasize the need for a fully staffed FERC, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi chatting to CNN over Chinese food, Sen. Lisa Murkowski donning festive seasonal attire on the Senate floor, and more.