Democrats scramble in one-week primary for open Virginia seat

Democratic groups and officials are coalescing around Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to fill the remainder of the term of the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin ahead of a Tuesday primary that will essentially pick the next member of Congress for the Richmond-area district.

McClellan, who would be the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia, has been waging a weeklong campaign for the nomination. She faces three other Democrats, including fellow state Sen. Joe Morrissey, a firebrand whose campaign reportedly paid for an ad urging Republicans to vote for him.

The 4th District Democratic Committee decided on Dec. 12 to hold a party-run “firehouse primary” a week later. That decision came hours after Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an order setting Feb. 21 as the date for a special election to fill the seat. McEachin died last month after winning reelection. Since the seat is in a heavily Democratic district — McEachin won by 30 points — Tuesday’s primary is likely to be the bigger contest.

McClellan, who has served in the state legislature for 17 years, touts endorsements from the state’s entire Democratic congressional delegation, including Sen. Tim Kaine, who campaigned with her on Saturday. Other supporters include the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund, the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and outside groups like the pro-Israel DFMI PAC.

One challenger to McClellan, Delegate Lamont Bagby, dropped out last week and endorsed McClellan.