Zelenskyy stresses urgency of more US weapons in White House visit

Ukraine’s president came to Washington on Wednesday to express thanks for the tens of billions of dollars in aid that Washington has sent his war-battered country and to make an impassioned plea for more.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in America — his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February — Congress was poised to approve $44.9 billion in additional money for various forms of aid, and President Joe Biden’s administration announced its latest package of arms for Ukraine, worth $1.85 billion.

“Every dollar of this investment from the United States is going to be strengthening global security,” Zelenskyy told a White House press conference as he stood alongside Biden and ahead of the Ukrainian president's address to a joint meeting of Congress. “We need to survive this winter. We need to protect our people.”

But the sizable new tranche of U.S. aid is not exactly in crates and ready to ship. Much of it will take time to arrive. And despite the enormous sums of money already committed to Ukraine and the display of unity between Biden and Zelenskyy at the press conference, the Ukrainian president reportedly has asked Biden, and not for the first time, for longer-range and more sophisticated weapons than the administration has been willing to provide, such as Army Tactical Missile Systems, with a range of almost 200 miles, or Gray Eagle and Reaper drones.

When a Ukrainian reporter asked about those systems, including ATACMS, at the press conference, Zelenskyy just said, “I agree.” Biden, for his part, suggested that providing longer-range systems could risk war between Russia and the west and even splinter NATO and the European Union.