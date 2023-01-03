Democrats break out the popcorn for Republicans’ speaker fight

They made history Tuesday, down in the House chamber.

The last time the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, Warren G. Harding was president, Norman Mailer had just been born, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an Indian man couldn’t be naturalized because he wasn’t white.

Then, as now, it was the Republican Party that held a majority but couldn’t swiftly come to a consensus for speaker. But a century ago, the revolt came from the left — the GOP’s progressive wing held out then, while today it’s the party’s far right playing hardball. One hundred years ago, it took nine ballots and some concessions to procedural changes before Frederick H. Gillett won the gavel.

And so, at 5:27 p.m., after three ballots that saw Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York win more votes for speaker than the nominal GOP leader, Kevin McCarthy of California, the House adjourned until noon Wednesday.

On the third vote, the McCarthy opposition gained a member, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who brought the protest vote for Jim Jordan of Ohio up to 20.