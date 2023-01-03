As Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday, they wasted no time in erasing a symbol of the previous era. They removed the metal detectors that stood outside the House chamber for the last two years.

Just minutes before the clock struck noon, security officials arrived to haul away the detectors, which Democrats had installed to screen lawmakers for weapons.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert. “I think they need to be removed from the Capitol, filled with Tannerite and blown up.”

The Colorado Republican celebrated by recording a video in front of the main chamber entrance before heading onto the floor as the 118th Congress convened.

Erected shortly after a mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the metal detectors have been polarizing ever since. Depending on who you ask, their removal is either a victory over Democrats’ tyrannical post-insurrection rules, or an eerie reminder of the threat of violence that still lingers.