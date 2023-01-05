Investors defend ESG ‘materiality’ in expectation of more attacks

The investment industry is pressing the importance of environmental, social and governance considerations in U.S. financial markets ahead of an expected pushback from Republicans as they take control of the House.

Firms and funds with acute interest in ESG are adamant that issues such as climate change and human capital management are financially material, albeit non-traditional, issues. The fight against ESG may even add to the growing body of evidence that such factors are critical to investors, according to some.

“The fact that we’ve seen growing regulation and political discord on ESG is, to us, a sign of progress,” said Jose Minaya, CEO of investment management firm Nuveen, and Amy O'Brien, Nuveen’s global head of responsible investing.

“Markets grow when a necessity for greater consistency and clarity becomes evident, and in 2022 we saw new technology and innovative business approaches surface to address emerging realities, as well as systemic social and environmental issues such as financial inclusion and climate change,” they said in a report on Nuveen’s investment stewardship published last month.

ESG breakthroughs last year included a surge in shareholder proposals meant to pressure corporations to do better on climate, diversity and similar topics. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a slew of guidance and rule proposals to improve disclosures and add clarity to ESG investing, including the agency’s controversial proposal for climate risk disclosure.