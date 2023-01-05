US makes its case for legality of Biden student debt program

The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to uphold the president’s student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday in the face of several challenges to a program that could forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers.

Wednesday’s filing leaned heavily on a 2003 federal law that allows the secretary of Education to cancel debts for borrowers who face hardship because of national emergencies. The filing asks the justices to reject challenges from frustrated borrowers and conservative-led states in the case, which is set for oral arguments next month.

In Wednesday’s brief, the administration argued that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s actions related to an emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic “fall comfortably within the plain text” of that law.

The Justice Department wrote that Congress intended the Education secretary to have broad powers, and several provisions of the law “underscore Congress’ intent to respond quickly and fully to national emergencies.”

The Biden administration first announced the student loan forgiveness plan over the summer after student loan payments had been paused for more than two years due to the pandemic. The program targeted borrowers making less than $125,000 and could allow forgiveness of up to $20,000 each, depending on the loan.