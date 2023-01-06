Some Democrats criticize Biden outreach on border policy change

Democratic lawmakers and immigrant advocates faulted the Biden administration for not sufficiently consulting them before announcing a major border initiative Thursday that would allow some migrants to enter the country legally while expelling others under a pandemic border directive.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and congressional aides said the lawmakers, at a Thursday meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, took issue with the administration’s outreach prior to rolling out the border policies.

CHC Chair Nanette Barragán, a Democrat from California, said Friday that caucus members “made clear” to Mayorkas at the meeting that the caucus “must be consulted on all policies regarding the border and immigration.”

New York Democrat Adriano Espaillat, a member of the CHC, said in an interview Friday that he raised concerns at Thursday’s Hispanic caucus meeting that he was not consulted by the administration, as well as at a Friday morning meeting between Mayorkas and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, of which he is also a member.

“It’s a beginning, but I feel that it could have been even a stronger proposal had we been consulted, had the members of Congress been consulted, particularly members that represent border communities, as well as those that have been long-standing advocates for immigration action,” Espaillat said.