In first act, GOP-controlled House takes aim at IRS funding

The new Republican-controlled House passed a bill to claw back $71.5 billion in funding for the IRS that was part of Democrats’ climate, tax and health care reconciliation law last year.

The party-line 221-210 vote was the first legislative act of the new Congress, showing Republicans’ interest in proving their opposition to Democrats’ effort to boost tax code enforcement and crack down on tax avoidance.

Republicans’ bill doesn’t appear to have a path to becoming law with Democrats still in control of the Senate and White House and supportive of the IRS funding. Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a statement Monday that the bill would aid “wealthy tax cheats” and Senate Democrats “will not entertain it.”

But with deadlines coming later this year to address the debt limit and fund the government for fiscal 2024, the issue could arise as a GOP demand in negotiations.

Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina acknowledged that reality during an appearance on “The Glenn Beck Program,” saying the bill is unlikely to clear the Senate “unless you use the Holman rule to put something in a bigger appropriations bill.” Bishop was referring to a provision in the new rules package allowing amendments to spending bills that Republicans could use to fire or cut pay to specific employees.