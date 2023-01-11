House finds bipartisan agreement on a China-focused committee

Republicans and Democrats were in bipartisan agreement Tuesday about establishing a special House committee that would focus on China, addressing a wide-ranging set of issues on trade, defense, foreign policy, technology and human rights.

“One of the greatest worries about the future is that we fall behind Communist China,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on the House floor. “We spent decades passing policies that welcomed China into the global system. In return, China has exported oppression, aggression, anti-Americanism.”

McCarthy in early December said he would establish the committee "to expose and fight against the Chinese Communist Party's cyber, trade, and military threats against America.”

The House Tuesday easily adopted the resolution establishing the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. The vote was 365-65, with more than 140 Democrats joining all the Republicans to support the measure.