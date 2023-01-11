Supreme Court weighs immunity of Puerto Rico oversight board

The Supreme Court grappled Wednesday with whether a government board created by Congress to oversee Puerto Rico's debt has the same protections from certain lawsuits that states have.

And some justices at the oral arguments sounded hesitant about whether the Supreme Court should even decide that in this case, one of several in recent years about legal clashes over the financially troubled territory.

This latest case stems from a civil lawsuit from an investigative news outlet that seeks documents held by the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, which Congress created in response to Puerto Rico’s debt crisis in 2016.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit ruled in May that the board could still face suit over a Puerto Rico public records law, while the board contends it should be treated similar to states and have immunity from such lawsuits.

A significant portion of the wide-ranging arguments touched on that issue and the power of Congress in this situation, but Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and others also questioned whether the Supreme Court should settle the question of the territory’s immunity in the case.