US Chamber pushes immigration overhaul, trade deals

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s biggest lobbying group, unveiled its yearly legislative agenda Thursday, calling for overhauls of immigration law and federal permitting procedures as well as new trade deals.

Amid friction with some House Republican leaders over its endorsements of some Democratic candidates, the K Street group’s executives urged the divided Congress, and the Biden administration, to work across the political aisle and to avoid brinkmanship over raising the debt limit.

“We’re locked in this cycle of hyperpartisanship and political power swings,” Suzanne P. Clark, the group’s president and CEO, said in an annual “State of American Business” address that was held online.

“Both political parties promise they’ll do the big, hard things when they gain full control, and can do it their way, without the give-and-take that comes from working across the aisle. The other party promises to undo those things when they get a majority in Congress, which often turns out to be the very next election,” she added.

That political backdrop, Clark said, turns into constant uncertainty for U.S. companies.