As GOP takes House control, where does Chamber of Commerce stand?

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, once considered especially cozy with Republicans on Capitol Hill, faces friction with the incoming House GOP majority after policy and political rifts.

The business group, which typically spends more than any other entity on federal lobbying, has found itself at odds with House Republicans over endorsements of legislation and Democratic candidates in recent years. Months ago, House GOP leaders said they would refuse meetings with the group.

With the slim majority House Republicans will have in the 118th Congress and given that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not locked in the votes from his own conference to become speaker, House GOP leaders have been quieter of late about their views on the chamber. The business group says it’s focusing on its relationships with lawmakers, including newly elected Republicans, who want to broker legislative deals and solve problems to make the economy stronger.

In the new Congress, the dynamics between House Republicans and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and more broadly the nation’s business community, will likely expose conflicts as well as present opportunities for alliances. The relationship could prove pivotal for whatever the divided Congress does, or does not, accomplish.

The rift comes as Republicans, starting with the tea party movement more than a decade ago and then under former President Donald Trump, have taken a more populist, less corporate-friendly tack, appealing to working-class voters oftentimes at the expense of policy positions preferred by old-school, country club GOPers.