GOP states urge Supreme Court to allow border policy defense

A group of Republican-led states urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to let them join litigation to defend pandemic-related border restrictions, warning a decision otherwise could pave the way for presidents to improperly abandon policies they dislike from their predecessors.

More than a dozen states, including Texas and Arizona, filed a brief that accused the Biden administration of failing to sufficiently defend the so-called Title 42 policy in court in a deliberate effort to rescind the directive outside of the regulatory process.

The court filing is the latest in a lengthy legal saga over the border rule, which was implemented under the Trump administration and allows border agents to turn away asylum-seekers on public health grounds.

The states’ request to join the case was shot down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and the Supreme Court will review that single issue in this case.

The states told the justices in their brief that the administration’s tactics in this case “are corrosive to the rule of law and the authority of federal courts” and will allow future presidential administrations to circumvent the policy-making procedures established by the Administrative Procedure Act.